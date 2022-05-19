Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Cummins worth $479,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

CMI stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.50. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,147. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

