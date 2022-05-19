Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Crown Castle International worth $822,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after purchasing an additional 267,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Crown Castle International by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,686. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

