Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,269 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,082,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 5,831,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,098. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

