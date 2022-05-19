Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $474.57. 1,136,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

