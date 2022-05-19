Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,954,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,254,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.94. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

