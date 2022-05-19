Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to report $29.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.89 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $22.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $144.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.09 million to $148.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CSSE. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 181,219 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,442. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $47.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

