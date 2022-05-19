Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) CFO Purchases $25,650.00 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 103.35% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $2,888,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

