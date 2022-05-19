Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Martha J. Demski Acquires 10,000 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Martha J. Demski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 103.35% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.