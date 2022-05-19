Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Martha J. Demski Acquires 10,000 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Martha J. Demski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 103.35% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
