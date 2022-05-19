China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYD opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYD. StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Greenridge Global decreased their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

