Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CD stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.77. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.