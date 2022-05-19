CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$23.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.94.

CIX opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.20. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$13.90 and a 1 year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

