CIBC Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$222.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$222.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$226.91.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$169.00 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$163.70 and a 12 month high of C$210.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$183.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

