Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 198,955 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $123,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

BAC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 46,949,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,352,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.