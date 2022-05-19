Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 175,713 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,713 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 931,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,280. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $323.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

