Cibc World Markets Corp Has $232.27 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,998 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.73% of Dollar Tree worth $232,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

