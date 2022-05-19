Cibc World Markets Corp Has $811.41 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,986,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200,689 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 4.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 10.92% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $811,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,605. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

