Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,069 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.93. 5,835,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.27. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.11.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

