Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,949 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.15% of State Street worth $52,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,896,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,400,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

State Street stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

