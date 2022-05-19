Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 110,801 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110,801 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.37. 9,006,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $375.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

