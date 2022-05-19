Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 894,777 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894,777 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 31,246,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,304,555. The company has a market cap of $260.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

