Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

NYSE CI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.85. 79,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $271.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.96.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cigna by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cigna by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

