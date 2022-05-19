Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 710,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 228,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 438,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,336,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736,967. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

