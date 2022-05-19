Citigroup Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

