Citigroup Inc. Has $15.27 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after purchasing an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,860,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.