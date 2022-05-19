Citigroup Inc. Has $16.35 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

