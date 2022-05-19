Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,746,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

