Citigroup Inc. Purchases 57,098 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

