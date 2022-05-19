Citigroup Inc. Sells 111,403 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 201,445 shares of company stock worth $7,180,698. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

