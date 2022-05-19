Citigroup Inc. Sells 178,032 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,032 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.89 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.