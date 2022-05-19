Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,016 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

