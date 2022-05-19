Citigroup Inc. Sells 44,461 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

