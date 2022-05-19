Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $296,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.