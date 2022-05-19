Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $329,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nordson were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nordson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.96. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

