Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.49 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.