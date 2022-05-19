Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 183.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $3,948,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

