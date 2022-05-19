Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,226 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,707.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

