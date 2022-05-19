Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,671 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.90. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

