Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 963 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

