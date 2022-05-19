Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $273,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.