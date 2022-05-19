Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

