Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

