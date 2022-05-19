Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 347,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

