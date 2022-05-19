Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 129,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,963,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $846.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

