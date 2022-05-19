Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Clear Secure in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Clear Secure’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -48.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1,709.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $627,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,074,762 shares of company stock worth $27,572,498.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

