Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.84 and last traded at $139.28. 9,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,575,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

