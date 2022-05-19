Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.84 and last traded at $139.28. 9,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,575,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clorox (NYSE:CLX)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.