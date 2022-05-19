Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.98.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 7,445,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,046,021 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $29,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

