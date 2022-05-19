CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $188.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.98.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

