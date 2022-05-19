CNA Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 420,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 281,103 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $13,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 34,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.