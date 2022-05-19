CNA Financial Corp Cuts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.78. 13,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,556. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,482 shares of company stock worth $237,995 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.