CNA Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 465,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 280,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.